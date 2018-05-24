Evicted New York man, 30, has to vacate parents' house by June 1, court order says

A 30-year-old man who earlier this week was told by a judge that he had to vacate his parents’ New York home was handed a June 1 moving date, according to a court order.

Michael Rotondo has to be out of the house, where he reportedly lived free of charge for several years, by noon on that date or risk being forcibly removed by county sheriffs, the order signed by State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood on Thursday said, according to The Associated Press.

Rotondo apparently found out about the date from a Syracuse.com reporter, according to the outlet, who said he hadn’t received the order yet.

NEW YORK MAN, 30, IS ORDERED TO VACATE PARENTS’ HOME AFTER REFUSING TO LEAVE FOR MONTHS

The 30-year-old told the outlet that the ordered date, which is a week away, was “really not a lot of time.

“I really don’t understand how that’s necessary,” he continued.

After the judge’s order to vacate on Tuesday, which Rotondo reportedly dubbed “outrageous” at the time, he vowed to appeal the decision. He re-emphasized that idea on Friday, telling Syracuse.com that he would try to find a legal way to stay put. He also reportedly said that he would "try to resolve this as civilly as possible."

However, he also acknowledged that he needed “to start packing my boxes so I can move,” Syracuse.com said.

“But I have to pay for the boxes, which might be a problem,” he told the outlet.

MAN, 30, EVICTED FROM PARENTS’ HOME TALKS ABOUT CUSTODY BATTLE FOR SON THAT LED TO STRAINED FAMILY RELATIONSHIP

Rotondo's parents reportedly penned a number of letters to their son, starting in early February, telling him he needed to get out of their house. After he reportedly didn't leave, they took him to court.

The 30-year-old had asked for at least 30 days to leave, arguing for a full six months during court arguments on Tuesday — which the judge called "outrageous."

The judge said Rotondo's mother was entitled to remove him right away, but wrote that she requested he be given until June 1 to vacate.

Rotondo told Syracuse.com that he was “not grateful for those days.”

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.