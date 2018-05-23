Rain from Gulf floods Southeast; tropical storm possible

Heavy rains from the Gulf of Mexico are causing flooding in the Southeastern United States ahead of what could become the season's first tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday a disturbance has a 60 percent chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical system by Memorial Day. The rain is forecast to continue even if it doesn't.

As much as 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain is possible in south Florida, where some areas had more than 14 inches (35 centimeters) of rain last weekend.

Similar rain totals are possible from southeastern Louisiana to central Georgia. In eastern Alabama, officials say downpours already have covered roads and bridges in Lee County.

The system will be named "Alberto" if it strengthens into the first tropical storm of the 2018 season.