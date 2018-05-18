Texas high school on lockdown following reports of active shooter

A high school in Texas was placed on lockdown Friday after reports of an active shooter, police say.

The incident occurred at Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT and officers were on the scene.

Galveston County sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

The Santa Fe school district posted a statement on their Facebook page Friday regarding the incident.

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available," the statement read.

A student told ABC 13 they witnessed a female student being shot.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

The Associated Press contribued to report.