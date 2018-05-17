The Latest: California blast investigation leads to arrest

The Latest on a deadly explosion at a Southern California office building (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

The FBI says the investigation into a deadly building explosion in Southern California has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller stresses in a statement Thursday that the subject, 59-year-old Stephen Beal of Long Beach, has not been charged in connection with Tuesday's explosion.

Beal's Facebook page shows many photos of him apparently recently traveling with the woman who was killed, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak), a cosmetologist who ran a day spa at the building hit by the blast.

Beal is expected to make an appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

Eimiller says no additional details will be provided until a federal criminal complaint is released.

9:21 p.m.

Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted.

Officials haven't formally identified the body but said Wednesday they believe it is that of Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak), a licensed cosmetologist.

Investigators do not believe the Tuesday afternoon blast in the city of Aliso Viejo was an accident, and items that were possibly part of a bomb have been sent to an FBI lab. There have been no arrests.

Authorities declined to publicly say if they believe Krajnyak was the target, but one official briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press she had been the intended recipient of an explosive package.

Two injured people are expected to survive after surgery and a third was treated at the scene.