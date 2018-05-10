US, Somali raid on al-Shabab seizes 3 commanders: Officials

Somali intelligence officials say U.S. and Somali commandos have seized three men thought to be commanders with the al-Shabab extremist group during a deadly raid in a village in Lower Shabelle region.

Five people thought to be banana farmers were killed in the raid late Wednesday and several others were captured, says Moalim Ahmed Nur, a traditional elder in the village.

A Somali intelligence official says the forces targeted a key hideout and coordination center for the Somalia-based al-Shabab. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The U.S. Africa Command has not commented on the raid.