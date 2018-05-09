South Carolina high school threatens to fine families $1G if they 'yell out' cheers during graduation

An administrator at South Carolina high school allegedly said those who cheer at an upcoming graduation ceremony could be fined more than $1,000.

The administrator allegedly told Greenville High School students and parents that cheering during the school’s upcoming graduation ceremony could result in a $1,030 fine.

"Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately. Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas,” a slide at a recent assembly also read, according to the Greenville News.

“The Citation for Family Members yelling out is $1,030,” it continued.

It is not currently clear how that amount came about, the Greenville News reported.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools told the newspaper that the graduation ceremony is “under the jurisdiction of the Greenville Police Department” because the event will be held at a the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"Greenville Police have the authority to cite and/or fine people in the audience who create a disturbance or disruption,” the spokesperson said, adding that "all seniors are given a set of expectations for behavior at graduation for both themselves and their guests. We want the name of every graduate to be heard. If there is cheering and disruption, it can ruin the moment for the next student in line who has also worked hard to achieve the recognition and deserves to have their moment.”

While that may be true, anyone who cheers at the event shouldn’t be too worried about receiving a fine, Sgt. Johnathan Bragg told the Greenville News. He added that congratulating a graduate or yelling their name is “not a police matter.”

“We would only get involved when it's actually a criminal matter. As far as charging someone for yelling, we have not done that,” he said. Only when a graduation-goer exhibits “disorderly conduct” would the police department get involved.

"If someone starts yelling obscenities, that's a different story. That would get into the 'disorderly' realm,” he said.