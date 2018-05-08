Multiple shootings leave 5 wounded in San Diego

Officials say multiple shootings in downtown San Diego have left five people injured.

San Diego police say in a statement early Tuesday that two black men shot and wounded three men and a woman on a street corner at about 11 p.m. Monday. A fifth person was shot and wounded nearby,

Police say all five of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not identified the shooting victims.

The suspects have been described as being 19 to 25 years old and about 6-feet tall. They were wearing dark clothing and last seen running from the scene of the shootings.

No additional information about the incident has been released.