Fugitive caught sneaking into US allowed to stay with son

A federal magistrate is allowing a fugitive who was arrested walking across a remote part of the U.S.-Canada border to live with his son in Florida while his drug trafficking case from 1989 is pending.

Jacob Moritz appeared in U.S. District Court in New York City on Monday after U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested him in Montana last month, 29 years after he was indicted.

Moritz is one of four defendants charged with smuggling at least 120 tons of marijuana and hashish into the U.S. He is now 71 or 72 years old.

Moritz pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device while he stays with his son in Tampa.