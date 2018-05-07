'Rise' star Rosie Perez believes in the power of the arts

Rosie Perez has found a TV series close to her heart with "Rise," about a high school theater program that's more than song and dance.

The Oscar-nominated actress plays a teacher passionate about using the stage to help youngsters find themselves and their place in the world on the NBC drama. That's long been Perez's cause.

More than two decades ago, she co-founded the New York-based Urban Arts Partnership, which works to bring arts education to underprivileged communities.

Perez said she's seen how a student can be inspired by writing, acting and other creative endeavors to do better in school and in life.

"Rise," from "Friday Night Lights" producer Jason Katims, airs 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday.