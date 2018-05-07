3-year-old taken in San Antonio-area carjacking found safe

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl who was inside her family's vehicle when it was stolen near San Antonio has been found safe.

Bexar County sheriff's officials say the child's mother was unloading groceries in the driveway of their home when the car was stolen around 3 a.m. Monday.

The girl was inside the vehicle at the time. Authorities say the girl was found about 20 minutes later in front of a house about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away.

Emergency medical workers were dispatched to the home. Investigators say they determined the child hadn't been physically injured, and she was safely returned to her parents.

Authorities are still looking for the stolen vehicle and the carjacking suspect.