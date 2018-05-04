6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island, USGS says, following a recent volcanic eruption

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake rattled the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, following a recent volcanic eruption.

The quake hit 16km southwest of Leilani Estates, Hawaii, the USGS reported. It was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano, which erupted on Thursday and continued to spew lava into Friday.

The seismic event was preceeded by reports of a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck 18km southwest of the same area, the USGS said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.