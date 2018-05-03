The Latest: District: Parent, 3 students died in home

The Latest on the discovery of four bodies in a Grand Forks home (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A North Dakota school district says a parent and three students of the district were found dead in a nearby home.

Police in Grand Forks said they found the bodies Thursday morning in a home on the south side after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary asked them to do a welfare check. No information has been released about how the four died.

The Grand Forks School District said in a statement that they were told a parent and three students were those found in the home.

The district said they were working with schools involved to provide support and counseling, and that they couldn't provide any additional information.

___

11:28 a.m.

Police say four people have been found dead in a home in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

An officer found the bodies Thursday morning after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for a welfare check at the home in the south of the city.

Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home. No information has been released about how the four died. Police are withholding the names of the dead until relatives have been notified.

Police say there are no indications of a threat to the public but they can't say for certain. The investigation is active.