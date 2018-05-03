Cop says Penn State pledge didn't trip over sorority member

A detective testifying about a Penn State pledge's death after a night of drinking at a fraternity is disputing the theory that the 19-year-old tripped over sorority members before tumbling down basement stairs.

A State College Police detective said Thursday he believes Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, fell solely because he was severely inebriated.

The detective says one member of the Triology sorority says Piazza didn't trip over her, and the other says she didn't see her friend in the stairwell area after hearing the fall.

Piazza was carried upstairs unconscious, and help wasn't called until the next day. He died of a fractured skull and severe abdominal bleeding.

A judge will decide if there's enough evidence against 12 fraternity members to send the case to county court for trial.