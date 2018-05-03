2 students in custody after high school hit list found

Authorities in North Carolina say two students are in custody after school administrators found multiple "hit lists" with names of students, a principal and community members, and deputies found a cache of weapons at one student's home.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office told local news outlets the lists were created by two sophomores at Franklin High School and discovered Tuesday. Schools Superintendent Chris Baldwin said the students intended to do harm, leading the sheriff's office to conduct an investigation.

Among the names on the list was Franklin High Principal Barry Woody. According to the superintendent, Woody was on the hit list because he made one of the two students and the student's girlfriend stop their public displays of affection.