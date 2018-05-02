Small Arizona school district bucks trend, stays open

A small Arizona school district has bucked the trend in staying open during a statewide teacher walkout.

The Maine Consolidated School in Parks, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) west of Flagstaff, serves about 140 students in pre-school through eighth grade.

Teachers say they support efforts to increase school funding, but couldn't disrupt the lives of students by walking out of the classroom.

Parents in the district have praised the decision as selfless and respectful.

Other rural districts delayed classes or limited closures, with some teachers joining larger rallies in Phoenix.

School leaders in rural areas say it's important for them to maintain trust within their small, tightknit communities by staying in the classroom or limiting time away.

Statewide, teachers said they planned to end a five-day walkout on Thursday.