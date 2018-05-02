The Latest: Police release Las Vegas shooting officer video

The Latest on the release of videos from cameras worn by Las Vegas police who responded to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Las Vegas police have released some officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Videos made public Wednesday are expected to show what two officers found entering a 32nd-floor hotel room where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on a concert last October.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The footage represents a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings that police say don't answer why Paddock opened fire.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.

Authorities say more will be released in coming weeks.

____

12:20 p.m.

The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.

The disclosure made by police lawyers late Tuesday raises questions about whether officers followed department policy during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police are expected to release body camera videos Wednesday from two other officers who helped clear Stephen Paddock's room. A lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media prompted the videos' release.

Paddock opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The police department's policy requires officers to activate body cameras during calls that result in interaction with citizens and searches.