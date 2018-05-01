American Tower: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $759.3 million, or $1.73 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.76 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $275.8 million, or 63 cents per share.

The wireless communications infrastructure company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

The company's shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 1 percent. The stock has risen slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMT