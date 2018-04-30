Police, prosecutors review Georgia arrest of ex-NFL player

Police and prosecutors in Georgia say they're reviewing the arrest of a former NFL player whose lawyers say officers used excessive force.

Video circulated online last week of the Dec. 2 arrest of Desmond Marrow in a shopping center parking lot in McDonough, just south of Atlanta.

Officers can be seen forcefully taking a handcuffed Marrow to the ground as he yells, "I'm not even fighting back." When he's on the ground, an officer puts his hand on Marrow's throat for several seconds and Marrow says, "I can't breathe," while another officer tells him to settle down.

Henry County police said Friday that an officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The district attorney is also looking into the arrest and criminal charges against Marrow.