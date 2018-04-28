Trucker missing for 4 days in eastern Oregon found
LAGRANDE, Ore. – Authorities say a trucker who, along with his tractor-trailer, was missing for four days walked out of a remote area of eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Kaipo Raiser says 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright emerged Saturday morning from a rugged area near the town of La Grande, where an intensive search had been taking place.
Cartwright was transported to a hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
A satellite tracking device on Cartwright's truck, which started in Portland, showed he pulled off Interstate 84 while driving east toward Idaho on Tuesday.
Raiser says early reports are that the 6-foot-6 (2-meter), 275-pound (125-kilogram) Cartwright got lost after turning off the interstate and then got stuck.
Raiser says it's not clear how far or for how long Cartwright walked before finding help.