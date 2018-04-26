US seeks to extradite 'El Chapo' case suspect from Caribbean

A Canadian known as "Russian Mike" who has been charged in the drug trafficking case involving notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is fighting extradition to the U.S. from the Caribbean.

Mykhaylo Koretskyy was arrested in January on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao after arriving on a flight from Canada.

He has been indicted in federal court in New York on charges that include conspiracy to import cocaine. U.S. court records list him among the defendants in the case that includes Guzman.

Koretskyy was due to appear Thursday before a panel of three judges in Curacao as his lawyers argue to block his extradition. A decision on the extradition is expected in several weeks. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment.