Pentagon, Congress clash over transgender service members

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis is coming under congressional criticism for the Defense Department's recently released policy recommending limits on the service of transgender individuals.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) says there are conflicting messages coming from the Pentagon.

The New York Democrat says although the policy suggests that allowing transgender people to serve presents risks for unit cohesion and lethality, all four service chiefs have told Congress they've seen no problems.

The policy is on hold because it's being challenged in court.

Mattis says his recommendations for limits on transgender service stem from the advice of a panel of medical experts and defense leaders. He says he's provided the best advice he could.

Gillibrand says the limits mirror historical reservations about the military service of gays, blacks and women.