Robert Frost museum set to reopen under new ownership

The Robert Frost Stone House Museum is ready to reopen under new ownership.

The Friends of Robert Frost announced last September that it was donating the house, seven acres of property, and two barns to Bennington college.

It's due to open for the season on May 3.

The Benning Banner reports that Frost purchased the house in 1920 and lived there until 1929. He was living in the house when he won his first Pulitzer Prize, as well as when he composed many of his poems, including "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening."

Frost's house will remain open to the public but also will be incorporated into college programs and studies.

