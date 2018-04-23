The Latest: Attorney for convicted MS-13 member speaks out

The Latest on the conviction of three MS-13 members by a federal jury in Boston (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

An attorney for a MS-13 member is speaking out after his client was convicted of murder by a jury Monday. James Cipoletta, an attorney for 39-year-old Hector Enamorado, says his client maintains "he is not a member of the gang" and had nothing to do with a 2014 murder in Massachusetts.

Two other members of the gang have been convicted of racketeering and murder. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Noe Salvador Perez Vasquez and 27-year-old Luis Solis Vasquez were found guilty.

A 29-year-old male victim was shot to death in a Chelsea, Massachusetts apartment complex in 2014. According to trial testimony, Enamorado used Perez's gun to fatally shoot the man three times.

All three sentence hearings are scheduled for July. Attorneys for Perez Vasquez and Solis Vasquez were unavailable for comment.

6:45 p.m.

Three members of the notorious MS-13 gang have been convicted of racketeering and murder by a Boston federal jury.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling says 27-year-old Noe Salvador Perez Vasquez, a Salvadoran national; 27-year-old Luis Solis Vasquez, a Salvadoran national; and 39-year-old Hector Enamorado , a Honduran national were found guilty Monday by a jury for racketeering and knowingly committing murder as a part of a racketeering conspiracy. They are the 41st, 42nd and 43rd defendants to be convicted in an indictment targeting the criminal activities of alleged associates and leaders of the criminal organization.

The murder charge is related to the killing of a 29-year-old male victim in a Chelsea apartment complex in 2014.

All three sentence hearings are scheduled for July. Attorneys for Perez Vasquez and Solis Vasquez were unavailable for comment.