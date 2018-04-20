Expand / Collapse search
Record cold this April for millions. Storms move into the Southwest and Hawaii this weekend.

By Janice Dean | Fox News

freeze

We had freeze advisories up for several states this morning as a reminder we are still into one of the coldest Aprils on record.

forecast monday

Temperatures will begin to warm up a little bit next week for much of the country.

future

Meanwhile, a system moving from the Rockies into the Plains will bring rain and snow. Heavy snow is possible across higher elevations of Colorado, where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

today

Isolated strong storms will develop from eastern New Mexico to West Texas.

On Saturday heavy rain may cause flash flooding across the southern Mississippi River Valley, while isolated strong storms may also develop along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts.

hawaii flood

Flood watches remain in effect Friday across Hawaii as already-saturated ground and additional rainfall could lead to more flash flooding. 

Have a wonderful weekend.  See you Monday!

