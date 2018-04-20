Officer caught on video punching suspect won't face charges

A New Jersey police officer seen on video punching a man in the head 12 times during an attempted arrest won't face charges.

Camden County prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not charge county officer Nicholas Romantino because the video showed Edward Minguela pulling his arms away from the officer on Feb. 22.

Prosecutors will instead pursue charges against Minguela for resisting arrest and obstruction.

Minguela's attorney, Devon Jacob, says he wasn't surprised by the prosecutor's decision. But Jacobs says he still believes officers used unlawful force against Minguela, adding they plan to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen previously said officers were investigating reports of a person with a gun, and Minguela matched the description. Minguela didn't have a weapon on him.