More rain forecast for Hawaii area already hit by flooding

Kauai residents struggling with the aftermath of torrential rains are bracing for the possibility of more flooding.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood watch is in effect for the Hawaiian island starting Thursday.

Mayor Bernard Carvalho says officials will be keeping a close eye on the weather.

At least 2 feet (71 centimeters) of rain dumped on Hanalei on Kauai's north shore during a 24-hour period over the weekend. The rain left people stranded in a shelter that became surrounded by water, homes damaged or washed off foundations and landslides along roadways.

Since Monday, military and county emergency workers have airlifted more than 340 people from the isolated north shore towns of Haena and Wainiha. Evacuations are ongoing.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Sunday declared Kauai a disaster.