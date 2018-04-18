'Kids' Sue Florida Governor Over Climate Change

If you like children's theater, this story from Florida will be of interest: A group of eight kids is suing Florida Gov. Rick Scott for his failure to combat climate change, according to .

The publication refers to the plaintiffs as "kids," but the oldest is actually 20 -- and another one is a college student. The young people (ages 10 to 20) are represented by Our Children's Trust, a group of adults based in Oregon that has sponsored similar lawsuits across the United States.

And what do these Florida kids want? They want a court-ordered "science-based climate recovery plan." (An original climate case based on the same arguments, Juliana v. United States, was filed in 2015 against the federal government.)

The kids are perhaps chafing at the governor's firm stance on the topic of climate. In 2014, Rick Scott answered a reporter's question on the issue and stated simply (and correctly), "I'm not a scientist." He also said he supported .

So what's a kid to do when confronted with a problem? Begin a lawsuit, naturally.

Delaney Reynolds, a University of Miami marine and atmospheric science student, joined the Florida suit, the Herald reported, because she thinks it's "completely unacceptable" that Florida is doing "not much" to fight climate change.

"Gov. Scott says he's not a scientist. Well, neither are most of the people that are forced to take action because the state is failing us," she said.

Andrea Rodgers, senior attorney at Our Children's Trust, says the state is failing to protect certain essential natural resources for future generations, according to .

"We want these stories in the courtroom, because once that happens the law is on our side," Rodgers said, projecting that she'll see the case in front of a jury by year's end.

The governor's spokesman told the Herald the governor had signed a $4 billion "environmental protection budget" last month and is not worried about the "political theater" that's being "orchestrated by a group based in Eugene, Oregon."

Deirdre Reilly is a senior editor for LifeZette.