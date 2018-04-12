Brothers accused of raising money for al-Qaida due in court

Two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court in Ohio for change-of-plea hearings.

The hearings for Asif Ahmed Salim and Sultane Roome Salim are scheduled for Thursday in Toledo. Both men are U.S. citizens.

The two men and another pair of brothers with Ohio ties were charged three years ago with raising money through fraudulent credit card charges beginning in 2005.

Prosecutors say the money went to Anwar al-Awlaki, a key al-Qaida leader who was killed in a drone strike in 2011.

One of the other defendants, Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to supporting terrorism.

Mohammad's brother was sentenced in November after pleading guilty to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge overseeing his case.