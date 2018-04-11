Oregon school district cancels classes after shooting threat found in bathroom

An Oregon school district announced late Tuesday that it is cancelling classes on Wednesday after graffiti was found in a middle school restroom that warned of a school shooting.

The graffiti read: “school shooting tomorrow … BE READY!!!”

The warning was found inside the North Bend Middle School's sixth grade girls' barthroom. The student who found the graffiti reported it to a substitute teacher, who then reported it to school administration.

School administrators in turn notified the NBPD’s school resource officer.

“Every identifiable lead is being pursued,” the press release read. “But the writer has not yet been identified.”

The city of North Bend, with a population of nearly 10,000 people, is around a 4-hour drive southwest of Portland.