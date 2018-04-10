FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump blasts 'disgraceful' raids on lawyer; Zuckerberg gets face time on the Hill

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Tuesday, April 10, 2018

An angry President Trump blasts Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation an 'attack on our country' and ‘witch hunt' after federal agents raid the office and home of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen

The world awaits America's response to last weekend's suspected chemical attack in Syria as Trump says the U.S. would take action 'forcefully'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Tuesday at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees, the first of two grillings on Capitol Hill this week

China's president promises to cut auto import tariffs and ease restrictions on foreign ownership in its auto industry as trade tension with the U.S. appears to take another turn

Sean Hannity responds to Jimmy Kimmel's apology over their recent Twitter war over first lady Melania Trump and President Trump, invites the late-night TV host to appear on 'Hannity'

THE LEAD STORY - 'A DISGRACEFUL SITUATION': President Trump reacted angrily to news that federal agents had raided the office and home of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, calling the action "disgraceful" and describing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as "an attack on our country." ... "It's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt," said Trump. The president also accused Mueller's investigators of being "the most biased group of people [with] the biggest conflicts of interest" and said Attorney General Jeff Sessions "made a terrible mistake for the country" when he recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation. A source close to the White House told Fox News' John Roberts that the raid showed that the Mueller investigation "is out of control" and was a "demonstration of bad faith" on the part of the special counsel.

A 'FORCEFUL' RESPONSE FROM THE U.S. IS COMING: President Trump told reporters the U.S. would respond "forcefully" to this past weekend's suspected chemical attack in Syria, but declined to discuss when such a response would occur ... "We're making a decision as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack that was made near Damascus, and it will be met and it will be met forcefully," the president said at the top of a meeting with top military leaders at the White House. "When, I will not say because I don’t like talking about timing." The meeting's attendees included Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, new National Security Adviser John Bolton, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford. Trump said the group was "going to make a decision tonight or very shortly thereafter and you'll be hearing the decision."

FACE TIME ON THE HILL FOR ZUCKERBERG: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to be grilled by lawmakers Tuesday about the privacy scandal that has rocked the social media giant ... Zuckerberg is set to testify at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees. He then testifies Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Appearing on Capitol Hill Monday ahead of his scheduled testimony, the Facebook co-founder appeared contrite and apologetic about allowing data-mining company Cambridge Analytica to get the personal information from at least 87 million users. “Looking back, it's clear we were too slow identifying election interference in 2016, and we need to do better in future elections,” Zuckerberg said in an open letter posted on Facebook to its 2.2 billion users minutes before he met privately with senators.

CHINA EXTENDS TARIFF OLIVE BRANCH?: China's President Xi Jinping appeared to strike a conciliatory tone during a speech where he promised to cut China's auto import tariffs and ease restrictions on foreign ownership in its auto industry as tensions play out with Washington over tariffs ... Xi made no direct mention of the dispute with President Donald Trump but pledged to open China's markets further and improve conditions for foreign companies. He warned against having a "Cold War" mentality, which he called outdated, according to Bloomberg.

HANNITY AND KIMMEL AGREE TO DISAGREE: Sean Hannity invited Jimmy Kimmel to come onto 'Hannity' and agreed it was time for them top 'move on" after their heated Twitter exchange over the ABC late-night TV host's mocking of first lady Melania Trump and lewd jokes about President Trump ... Hannity said that Kimmel's apology seemed sincere but also appeared to be geared more toward the gay community, which was offended by homosexual jokes about President Trump. He said the apology may have been a "forced Disney corporate apology," but "everyone should accept apologies."

Kimmel’s attack on Melania Trump is despicable and wouldn’t be tolerated for any other immigrant

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

'BULLIES ON THE LEFT': "Their efforts are Stalinist. We will never relent and we will never give in."– Laura Ingraham in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," blasting the silencing and demeaning of conservative voices in America. WATCH

ACLU'S SELECTIVE JUSTICE: "If this were Hillary Clinton [having her lawyer's office raided], the ACLU would be on every TV station in America jumping up and down. The deafening silence of the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling." – Alan Dershowitz, on "Hannity," sounding off on federal agents' raid on the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. WATCH

THE SWAMP

Ex-Attorney General Lynch: Clinton tarmac talk was about 'innocuous things.'

Missouri Gov. Greitens' ex-lover said illicit photo may have been 'a dream,' documents say.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch to oversee FISA warrant document release.

ACROSS THE NATION

Fugitive found dead after posting about murdering mom, friend on Facebook, police say.

Texas, Arizona, New Mexico pledge hundreds of National Guard troops | 200 Central American caravan migrants to seek asylum in US: report.

Outrage after two men sentenced to probation for gang-rape of 13-year-old girl.

Tennessee college senior defends posing for graduation picture with gun in her waistband.



MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Americans face highest pump prices in years.

Austin, Texas named 2018 Best Place to Live in America' | Southwest makes world’s best airlines list

'Black Panther’ toy shortage said to be overblown after box office smash.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Cal Thomas: Six reasons Trump should not abandon Syria.

One year in, Trump's Gorsuch nomination may be his longest lasting legacy.

Lost amid all the 'noise' over Scott Pruitt is the very real damage Obama's EPA did to rural communities.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

‘Crazed rock groupie’ Katy Perry turning ABC’s ‘American Idol’ into personal dating show.

Carrie Underwood to make first public appearance since fall at ACM Awards.

Writer-director James Toback's five sexual assault cases dismissed by court.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Man on 'Wheel of Fortune' misses out on $7G after pronouncing 'Flamenco' as 'Flamingo.'

National Park Service abandons plan to increase entrance fees after public backlash.

'Hedgehog wars!' Cranky creatures caught on camera battling for 'food and females' after hibernation.

STAY TUNED

