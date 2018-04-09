Facebook’s Zuckerberg issues mea culpa before Capitol Hill grilling

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives Monday on Capitol Hill for a series of expected private meetings with lawmakers -- ahead of his much-anticipated testimony this week on how the social media giant allowed a data-mining company to get personal information from at least 87 million users.

The 33-year-old billionaire, who co-founded Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004, has been in full damage-control mode since reports surfaced in recent weeks that Cambridge Analytica, a political data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg is set to meet early Monday afternoon with Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, which will hear Zuckerberg's testimony Tuesday afternoon.

As Zuckerberg holds meetings Monday, Facebook is set to tell its roughly 2.2 billion users which apps each is using and what information the apps might have shared. In addition, Zuckerberg on Monday posted an open letter on Facebook apologizing to users and saying that preventing “interference and misinformation” in the 2018 elections is among his “top priorities.”

He also announced plans for new artificial intelligence tools that will “take down thousands” of fake accounts and verify every political advertiser and to establish an independent election research commission.

“Looking back, it's clear we were too slow identifying election interference in 2016, and we need to do better in future elections,” he wrote, in apologizing for recent mistakes. “This is a new model of collaboration between researchers and companies, and it's part of our commitment to protect the integrity of elections around the world. We'll share more updates soon.”

Cubeyou, a second data analytics firm used by Facebook, was suspended by the social media giant Sunday as an investigation unfolds.

After testifying Tuesday at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees, Zuckerberg will testify Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Beyond the issue of protecting Facebook users’ personal information, Zuckerberg also is expected to face questions on Capitol Hill about the extent to which Russia influenced the 2016 White House race, following revelations that Russian bought $100,000 worth of Facebook ads and whether conservative content on the site is being censored.

On Sunday, Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy opened the door to regulating Facebook and the rest of the social media industry, in the wake of the personal-data scandal.

“I don't want to hurt Facebook. I don't want to regulate them half to death,” Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But we have a problem. … Mr. Zuckerberg has not exhausted himself being forthcoming. We had one hearing. Mr. Zuckerberg sent his lawyer. Could talk a dog off a meat wagon, but he didn't say anything.”

'I don't want to hurt Facebook.' - Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

When asked whether regulation is the answer, Kennedy said, “It may be the case.”

To be sure, Facebook is facing the worst privacy crisis in its roughly 14-year history.

The company, prior to Monday’s announcement, had already announced several piecemeal technical changes to address privacy issues.

Among the questions Zuckerberg is expected to face on Capitol Hill: Did Facebook simply fail, as promised, to protect the data of Facebook's business model, or did other factors create an obstacle to change?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.