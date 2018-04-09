Tennessee man facing federal hate crime charges

The Justice Department says a Tennessee man has been charged with violating a federal hate crimes act, accused of harassing two teenage Muslim girls and swinging a knife at their father.

Federal authorities said in a statement Monday that 32-year-old Christopher Beckham of Nashville was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of committing hate crimes and lying to the FBI, accused of falsely claiming to be the victim.

The indictment alleges Beckham confronted two teens in hijabs in October, telling them "Allahu Akbar!" and "Go back to your country." Beckham then allegedly swung a knife at the girls' father, punched him and shouted derogatory comments at them. A police affidavist says the father received only minor cuts.

No lawyer was listed for Beckham in federal records.