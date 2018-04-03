US Air Force veteran told pole flying American flag violates 'community's standards'

A U.S. Air Force veteran from Ohio said he was told to remove his flag pole Friday because it failed to meet community standards.

Wayne Marchant, of Franklin, told WLWT-TV he received a letter from his homeowners’ association management company saying his flag pole didn’t meet the “community’s standards” and would need to be removed or modified “to ensure compliance.”

"As a veteran, I wouldn't think to erect a flagpole and fly the American flag would be something that I would have to get permission to do," Marchant told the station.

Marchant, who spent four years in the Air Force and another four in the Air Force Reserve, said he moved into the Franklin community nine years ago and the homeowners’ association gave him verbal permission to build the pole and fly the flag.

"As a veteran, I wouldn't think to erect a flagpole and fly the American flag would be something that I would have to get permission to do." - Wayne Marchant

The veteran wrote in a Facebook post that “hell will freeze over” before he removes the pole.

“We have been instructed to remove the flagpole. Hell will freeze over before that happens. I have never asked anyone to share any of my posts before,” Marchant wrote. “However, if you think this is an outrage please share this. It is a sad state of affairs when a veteran cannot express his pride in America and his branch of service.”

Marchant’s post had been shared nearly 6,000 times as of Tuesday.

The homeowners’ association listened to Marchant’s complaints and said it would be up to the board to decide whether the flag pole stays up or gets taken down, a spokesman told WLWT-TV.

"If it comes down and they hold their ground and there's no legal recourse, I'll have to take it down, but the day my wife retires, we'll be out of here,” Marchant told WLWT-TV.