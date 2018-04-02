West Virginia man's lost 1974 high school ring returned

A West Virginia man has been reunited with the high school class ring he lost during a flood in 1985.

The Dominion Post reports that Mike Peaslee cried when he realized his 1974 Kingwood High School ring had been found. He learned about it last month in a Facebook post.

Amber Graham says she was walking to church in Albright, West Virginia, when she saw the gold ring. It was bent in half and had a stone missing. She was able to track down Peaslee through the engraving of his initials and the school's name.

Peaslee and Graham met last week. He says many people wouldn't have tried to find the owner.

But Graham says she "just figured somebody would want it back."

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com