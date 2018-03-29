Dead baby with umbilical cord found on Berkeley shoreline

A male fetus with an umbilical cord still attached was found dead along the Berkeley, Calif., shoreline Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The body was located at about 2:40 p.m. by a person walkin on shoreline near the Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex, police told The San Franscisco Chronicle.

Authorities responded to the scene and discovered the fetus that was "fairly well developed," Sgt. Andrew Frankel, of the Berkeley Police, said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner Office recovered the fetus and is investigating the incident.

Officials told the East Bay Times an autopsy on the baby was schedule for late Wednesday.