South Carolina BMW plant confirms 'accidental death' following reports of person caught in machine

A person in South Carolina died Wednesday following an accident in a BMW manufacturing plant’s paint shop, the company confirmed, according to reports.

The incident took place at the Spartanburg County plant and authorities responded after receiving a call about an injury around 10:30 a.m., Fox Carolina said, citing dispatch. Pelham Batesville Fire Department officials said they received information about an individual caught in a machine, WYFF reported.

The slain individual was not a company employee, but rather a private contractor, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told WYFF. The person’s identity was not released since their family had yet to be notified, he said.

A spokesman for BMW confirmed “an accidental death” took place in a paint shop at the facility and was being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a statement obtained by WYFF said.

“The paint shop has stopped operation as the investigation continues,” the statement continued. “When the accident occurred, BMW first responders were immediately called to provide aid. Pelham-Batesville EMS also responded. Since this is an active investigation, BMW is not able to comment further at this time."