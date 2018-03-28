Maryland mother arrested after attempting to saw off head of autistic son because she felt 'overwhelmed,' police say

A Maryland mother was arrested for allegedly trying to saw off the head of her autistic son because she felt “overwhelmed” and was worried he would “grow up to be a burden to society,” court records say.

Kristina Petrie, 46, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse for an incident involving her 11-year-old autistic son on March 11, according to case information from the District Court of Maryland.

An affidavit obtained by WJLA says that the incident began when Petrie’s son came home from school and went into his room to play video games. The boy’s mother appeared a short while later, with a bone saw in hand, and asked why he was not doing his homework.

That’s when Petrie pinned the boy down and then allegedly “jammed” the cutting tool against her son’s neck and began “moving it back and forth multiple times,” WJLA reported, citing the affidavit.

The small child managed to get loose from the grip of his mother who, according to her case information, is 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds.

Petrie allegedly confessed to her husband,who admitted the deranged woman to MedStar Montgomery Medical Center where she reportedly said she felt “overwhelmed” and that she feared that both her sons “would grow up to be a burden to society” and as a result they “needed to die,” WJLA reported.

Petrie also reportedly said she “tried to kill her kids again” when asked why she was at the hospital but a search of her name in the District Court of Maryland records only turned up the March 12 case.

Police say they met with the boy days after the attack and noticed “several thin lines with the skin broken and some scabbing,” Fox25 reported, citing the affidavit. Police said they also noticed cuts on his left shoulder and red marks between his shoulder blades.

Petrie is scheduled to appear in court on April 20 at 10 a.m.