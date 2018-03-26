Packages with explosive material sent to military installations in DC area

Multiple suspicious packages containing explosive material were sent to at least three military installations in the Washington, D.C. area, a senior defense official told Fox News Monday.

Officials told Fox 5 DC a suspicious package was received at the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Southwest Washington D.C. at around 8:30 a.m. The building was evacuated and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Belvoir, Va. examined the package, which tested positive for black powder and residue.

An X-ray of the package indicated a suspected GPS and an expedient fuse were attached, Army officials said. The package later was rendered safe.

At approximately 11 a.m., Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County, Va. also received a suspicious package that was found to be safe, officials said.

Later in the day, officials at Fort Belvoir said they had also received a suspicious package, but it was rendered safe.

"The FBI responded to multiple government facilities today for the reports of suspicious packages. Each package was collected for further analysis by the FBI," said Nicole Schwab, a spokesperson for the FBI Washington Field Office.

Fox News has learned that the packages were being examined at the FBI's field office in Quantico, Va.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.

