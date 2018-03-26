Cellcom posts 4Q profit

NETANYA, Israel (AP) _ Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Netanya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The cellular provider posted revenue of $281 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Cellcom shares have fallen 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30 percent in the last 12 months.

