Dissatisfied McDonald's customer attacked golden arches, police say

A man in Oregon reportedly tried to destroy the golden arches of a McDonald's after his order was denied.

A McDonald's customer in Oregon tried to destroy the restaurant's famed golden arches earlier this month after employees refused to fill his order of 30 double cheeseburgers, police say.

Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton has been arrested on charges related to his alleged outburst at a McDonald's in western Oregon.  (Sutherlin Police Department)

Police in Sutherlin -- about 165 miles south of Portland -- arrested 37-year-old Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment, the News-Review of Roseburg, Ore., reported.

Authorities say Fulton became upset when the fast food restaurant declined to make his order. Police say he destroyed a banner and then attacked the arches.

The Sutherlin Police Department says he also grabbed a person's shirt and that a witness pulled out a gun.

It wasn't clear from online records if Fulton has an attorney. No further details have been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.