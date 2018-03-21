Michigan brothers in same jail, charged in separate slayings

Two Michigan brothers are in the same Detroit-area jail — one charged in the slaying of his wife and the other his pregnant girlfriend.

The Macomb Daily and WJBK-TV report Joshua Boshell was arraigned Tuesday in a Macomb County court on first-degree murder charges in the weekend shooting death of his wife, Kristi Boshell.

Separately, Jeremiah Boshell is in the county jail awaiting trial on murder charges in the August 2016 shooting of Lisa Fabbri. Original charges included assault on a pregnant individual intentionally causing miscarriage.

Police in Shelby Township, where Joshua and Kristi Boshell lived, say the circumstances of the unrelated cases are strange. Deputy Chief Mark Coil calls it an "unfortunate set of circumstances."

Joshua Boshell requested a court-appointed attorney. Jeremiah Boshell's attorney, Ken Vernier, declined to comment.