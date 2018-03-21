Confederate monument removed from Oklahoma elementary school

A public school district in Oklahoma has removed a monument at an elementary school that was dedicated to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Tulsa Public Schools says the nearly century-old monument was removed and replaced with bricks on Tuesday. A district spokeswoman says "a community partner" cover the cost. She says the Tulsa Historical Society will preserve the monument.

The removal comes less than week after the district's board rescinded the school's original name: Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

The board is considering the new name of Lee Elementary School, but it held off officially renaming the school last week amid public outcry. The Tulsa World reports the board will reconsider the issue on April 2.

Hundreds of people petitioned to change the school's name last year following violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.