Turtle euthanized after allegedly being fed puppy by teacher in class

Idaho officials have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an probe into whether a biology teacher fed it a sick puppy in front of students.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture said in a statement Friday that snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials reportedly seized the animal the day before.

An Associated Press report had law enforcement officials saying they had stepped up security for three schools in the Preston School District in eastern Idaho this week following some vague threats connected to an allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle earlier this month at the district's junior high.

Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy. The teacher's identity has not been released.

