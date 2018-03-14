Tax office owner faces gun charge for self-defense shooting

The owner of a suburban Indianapolis tax preparation shop faces a weapons charge after fatally shooting a man with two guns.

Antonio Burse of Colbert/Ball Tax Service in Lawrence has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the self-defense shooting of 25-year-old Antonio Bertram of Indianapolis on March 6.

The 34-year-old Burse has a 2007 aggravated battery conviction.

An affidavit says Bertram, wearing a mask, went to the tax office after his fiancee made threats there over her federal income tax return. It says Burse was waiting for him with a gun Burse's wife owned and kept at the office and shot Bertram when he reached for one of his guns.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Burse's attorney.