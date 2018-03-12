Ex-student gets probation program in body fluids case

A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings has been allowed into a probation program that could result in criminal charges being erased from her record.

Eighteen-year-old Brianna Brochu's request for accelerated rehabilitation was granted Monday by a state judge in Hartford. Misdemeanor charges will be erased if she successfully completes a period of probation.

Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate's backpack and putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine."

Her roommate, Chennel Rowe, says she developed throat pain. Rowe did not oppose the probation program request.

Civil rights advocates called for hate crime charges, but a prosecutor concluded there was no evidence of hate crimes.