In trendy Brooklyn, cops hunt mob-link in eatery shooting

Detectives investigating a shot-up restaurant in a hip part of Brooklyn are pursuing a potential mafia connection in the case.

Police released surveillance video of a person-of-interest in last week's shooting of the Marco Polo Ristorante: A tall, well-dressed man walking with a limp and donning a waist-length coat and fedora.

The New York Post reports Saturday that a gunman fired about 10 shots at eatery's facade in Carroll Gardens, a neighborhood known for its trendy bars and organic grocers.

No one was injured.

The Italian restaurant is popular among the borough's political powerbrokers.

Owner Marco Chirico pleaded guilty in 2008 to laundering money for the Gambino crime family. He's claimed the shooting was random.

Investigators tell the Post they're convinced the shooting was some kind of message.