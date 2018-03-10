California officer killed, another injured after responding to report of barricaded person

A California police officer was killed and another injured Friday after responding to a report that someone was barricaded inside a home.

Pomona Police Chief Mike Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday morning that one officer had died and the other was in stable condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive,” he said in the tweet.

No arrests have been made. Pomona is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

According to the Los Angeles Times, dispatchers received a call of an “officer down,” at around 9:10 p.m. local time.

Sources told the newspaper that about 75 officers from nearby police agencies responded to the scene but were unable to move the officers to safety because of the unidentified gunman.

Video footage from local media showed exchanges of gunfire while a wounded officer was on the pavement, receiving medical attention.

The two officers – both with the Pomona Police Department – were eventually taken to a nearby hospital.

The slain police officer has not been identified.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

At least 20 police officers have died in the line of duty since the start of 2018.