State lawmaker Bible study touts president's 'righteousness'

Some Kentucky lawmakers are upset about a self-described Capitol chaplain's invitation to a Bible study in a government building about "Why the President is righteous and those against him are wicked."

The Courier Journal reports lawmakers received the invitation in their mailboxes with the topic, plus a cartoon of a man reading a newspaper and a woman asking "can I see the fake news section?" Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian said the invitation "just increases the vitriolic discord."

Lee Watts, who wrote the invitation, said the Bible study was not about President Trump but about the Biblical character of Daniel. He said he wrote the invitation as a way to generate interest in the Bible study.

Marzian said it was inappropriate to market the Bible study that way.