Kentucky shelter owner: Animal-cruelty case is retaliation

The owner of a no-kill animal shelter has been arrested on 179 counts of second-degree animal cruelty in Kentucky.

But 67-year-old Randy Skaggs tells the Lexington Herald-Leader he was arrested in retaliation for pushing others to comply with animal-control standards and provide adequate shelters.

Skaggs was part of a 2000 lawsuit accusing dozens of counties of not having required animal control officers or shelters, among other claims. State police couldn't tell the Leader how the Trixie Foundation owner mistreated animals, and the county attorney and animal control officer were unavailable for comment.

Second-degree animal cruelty includes intentionally subjecting animals to "cruel or injurious mistreatment" through neglect, among other conditions.

A Thursday state police release says the agency also charged Skaggs with 179 counts of not vaccinating dogs against rabies.

