Another Nor'Easter this weekend?

Good morning everyone!

Happy Friday. We made it through another week. Don’t forget to “spring ahead” and move up your clocks one hour for Daylight Saving time. Unless you live in Arizona or Hawaii disregard that message. HA!

We’re watching scattered snow and rain showers over parts of the Northeast and New England due to a strong northwesterly flow.

We're also still monitoring the forecast late Sunday into Monday across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for another potential coastal low. This low may develop far enough offshore to spare the East Coast of any direct impacts, and most of the computer models are showing the storm remaining offshore or not even developing it. The GFS however, is still showing a pretty big threat so we’ll keep an eye on it.

On Saturday the threat of strong storms and flooding returns to the Lower Mississippi River Valley. We could see the potential for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

And snow and rain will move into the West and expand into Southern California and the Four-Corners regions.

Here's a look at your National Forecast:

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

JD

